AMP Capital Investors Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Tech Data Corp (TECD)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research set a $127.00 price target on Tech Data and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tech Data in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Tech Data in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tech Data presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

Shares of TECD stock opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,028.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64. Tech Data Corp has a 12-month low of $79.23 and a 12-month high of $111.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.03). Tech Data had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tech Data Profile

Tech Data Corporation is a wholesale distributor of technology products. The Company serves as a link in the technology supply chain by bringing products from the technology vendors to market, as well as providing its customers with logistics capabilities and services. It operates through the segment of distributing technology products, logistics management and other value-added services.

