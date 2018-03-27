AMP Capital Investors Ltd Reduces Position in ONE Gas Inc (OGS)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd cut its position in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 141,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $69.00 price objective on ONE Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $64.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ONE Gas Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,324.68, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.18.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $462.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.74%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc is a regulated natural gas distribution utility in the United States. The Company provides natural gas distribution services. The Company distributes natural gas in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas. The Company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale and public authority customers.

