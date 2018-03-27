Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Paycom (PAYC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paycom (NYSE:PAYC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Paycom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Paycom by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in Paycom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,760,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Paycom by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Paycom by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 233,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,469,000 after buying an additional 38,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $113.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Paycom has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $114.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,320.12, a P/E ratio of 99.88, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Paycom (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Paycom had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert J. Levenson sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $2,008,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,082,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,750 shares of company stock worth $9,388,528 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Paycom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Paycom in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paycom from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Paycom from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

