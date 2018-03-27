Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,512 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Easterly Government Properties worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 28,305 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 36.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 121,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 32,164 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

DEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $882.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.92 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,040.10%.

In related news, CAO Alison M. Bernard bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,894.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-purchases-14512-shares-of-easterly-government-properties-inc-dea.html.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the United States Government agencies. The Company leases its properties to such agencies through the United States General Services Administration (GSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.