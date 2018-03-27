Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 258,907 Ally Financial (ALLY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 258,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ally Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 203,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 168,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,277.97, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $31.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

