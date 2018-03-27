Analysts Anticipate Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to report $124.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.60 million and the highest is $125.77 million. Motorcar Parts of America posted sales of $114.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year sales of $124.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $429.50 million to $437.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $478.89 million per share, with estimates ranging from $468.70 million to $495.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.46 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Motorcar Parts of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Roth Capital set a $26.00 price target on Motorcar Parts of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorcar Parts of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.83. The stock had a trading volume of 108,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,612. The company has a market cap of $445.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.24. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Motorcar Parts of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Joffe Selwyn bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,691. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,612 shares of company stock valued at $140,356. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,298 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 59,767 shares in the last quarter.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc is a manufacturer, remanufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, including alternators, starters, wheel hub assembly, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications.

