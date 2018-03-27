Analysts Anticipate Newpark Resources Inc (NR) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newpark Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Newpark Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newpark Resources will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Newpark Resources.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.55 million. Newpark Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Newpark Resources’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NR shares. ValuEngine cut Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Johnson Rice upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $10.00 price target on Newpark Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NR stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 593,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,457. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $744.97, a PE ratio of -116.41 and a beta of 1.56. Newpark Resources has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

In other news, EVP Bruce Campbell Smith sold 43,750 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $370,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 292,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,218.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NR. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 808,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 53,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 93.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources during the third quarter valued at $113,000.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc is a supplier providing products and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The Company’s segments include Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Latin America, and Asia Pacific regions.

