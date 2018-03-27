Analysts Anticipate Scholastic Corp (SCHL) to Announce ($0.35) Earnings Per Share

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Scholastic’s rating score has declined by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $41.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.35) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Scholastic an industry rank of 32 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Scholastic from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Scholastic (SCHL) traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $36.47. 20,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,242. Scholastic has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $46.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,311.39, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, EVP Judith Newman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Scholastic by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,585,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,809,000 after acquiring an additional 80,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Scholastic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,806,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,389,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Scholastic by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,218,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,522,000 after acquiring an additional 64,324 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Scholastic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,983,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,570,000 after acquiring an additional 37,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Scholastic by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,422,000 after acquiring an additional 25,536 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/analysts-anticipate-scholastic-corp-schl-to-announce-0-35-earnings-per-share-updated.html.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates through three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in the publication and distribution of children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and book fairs, and trade channel.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholastic (SCHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.