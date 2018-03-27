Analysts Expect CNB Financial Corp (CCNE) to Post $0.48 EPS

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $29.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CNB Financial an industry rank of 134 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCNE. BidaskClub raised shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ CCNE) traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.38. 8,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.82, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $31.46.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $29.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.26 million. research analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.04%.

In related news, Director Francis X. Straub III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $26,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joel E. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at $234,157.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is the holding company of CNB Bank (the Bank); CNB Securities Corporation, which maintains investments in debt and equity securities; CNB Insurance Agency, which provides for the sale of nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products, and Holiday Financial Services Corporation, which offers small balance unsecured loans and secured loans, primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment.

