Analysts Expect Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) to Post -$1.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) will post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hertz Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the lowest is ($1.56). Hertz Global posted earnings per share of ($1.61) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hertz Global will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hertz Global.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Hertz Global had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie raised shares of Hertz Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs reduced their price target on shares of Hertz Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hertz Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

HTZ stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.26. 528,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,077. The stock has a market cap of $1,646.92, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.19. Hertz Global has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78.

In related news, SVP Robin Kramer sold 5,450 shares of Hertz Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $107,201.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,459 shares in the company, valued at $107,378.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 21,067 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,537,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Hertz Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 611.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

