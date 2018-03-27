Analysts Set American Tower Corp (AMT) Price Target at $156.77

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of American Tower (AMT) traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.34. 1,121,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,146. The company has a market cap of $64,606.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. American Tower has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $155.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 18.31%. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that American Tower will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.87%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $715,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 845 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total transaction of $124,071.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,136 shares of company stock valued at $4,949,988. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 69.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $202,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Corporation (ATC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, operates and develops multitenant communications real estate. ATC’s segments include U.S. property, Asia property, EMEA property, Latin America property, Services and Other.

