Analysts Set Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) PT at $37.24

Shares of Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.24.

Several analysts have weighed in on BHGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price objective on Baker Hughes, a GE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Group set a $35.00 target price on Baker Hughes, a GE and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baker Hughes, a GE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cowen set a $55.00 target price on Baker Hughes, a GE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In related news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHGE stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,549,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,637,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Baker Hughes, a GE has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $43.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12,339.39, a P/E ratio of -29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE:BHGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Baker Hughes, a GE had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes, a GE will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Baker Hughes, a GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

