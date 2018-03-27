Analysts Set BioTime, Inc. (BTX) Price Target at $6.83

Shares of BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

BTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BioTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on BioTime in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BTX stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 568,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,273. BioTime has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $3.59. The company has a market cap of $338.75, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of BioTime by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,557,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of BioTime by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 174,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 96,816 shares during the period. Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of BioTime by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 182,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 41,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BioTime by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 125,833 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BioTime by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 156,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 35,970 shares during the last quarter.

BioTime Company Profile

BioTime, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases. Its clinical programs are based on two platform technologies: pluripotent stem cells and cell/drug delivery platform technologies. The foundation of its cell delivery platform is its HyStem cell and drug delivery matrix technology.

