Analysts Set Constellation Brands (STZ) Target Price at $237.81

Shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $237.81.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STZ shares. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $207.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,162. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $160.53 and a 12-month high of $231.83. The firm has a market cap of $43,015.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.13. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, January 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $441,942.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,531.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Constellation Brands by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Constellation Brands by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,232,000 after buying an additional 38,622 shares during the period. Probabilities Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

