Analysts Set Duke Realty Corp (DRE) Price Target at $29.60

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 5,242 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $130,840.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,927 shares in the company, valued at $122,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the third quarter worth $211,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the third quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,021.13, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. Duke Realty has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $30.14.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $179.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 197.59%. sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company and Duke Realty Limited Partnership collectively specialize in the ownership, management and development of bulk distribution (industrial) and medical office real estate. It operates through three segments, the first two of which consist of the ownership and rental of industrial and medical office real estate investments.

