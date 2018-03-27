Analysts Set Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Price Target at $88.91

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.91.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vetr raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Swann lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Maxim Group set a $94.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ GILD) traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $77.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,736,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $104,456.84, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.24. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 65.52%.

In other news, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $401,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,282.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $1,108,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,962.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,268 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 33.7% in the second quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 34.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 22.1% in the second quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 160,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

