Analysts Set Halcon Resources Co. (HK) Price Target at $10.29

Shares of Halcon Resources Co. (NYSE:HK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HK. Roth Capital set a $13.00 target price on shares of Halcon Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Halcon Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Halcon Resources in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

In other Halcon Resources news, Director Darryl Schall acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ares Management Llc acquired 1,113,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $7,682,915.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,486.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,170,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,275 and sold 5,053,361 shares valued at $41,695,602. Insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Halcon Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Halcon Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Halcon Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halcon Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Halcon Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HK stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $764.39, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Halcon Resources has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $9.07.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 million. Halcon Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 141.73%. Halcon Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Halcon Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Halcon Resources Company Profile

Halcon Resources Corporation is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore liquids-rich oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The Company’s estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves are approximately 146.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), consisting of over 120.7 million barrels of oil (MMBbls), approximately 13.0 MMBbls of natural gas liquids and over 78.4 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas.

