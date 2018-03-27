Analysts Set Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) Price Target at $28.25

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of LOB stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.30. 164,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,883. The company has a market capitalization of $1,136.58, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.23. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $118.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 36.36% and a return on equity of 14.71%. equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.78%.

In related news, CFO S. Brett Caines sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $199,988.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 423,384 shares in the company, valued at $11,397,497.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,914 shares of company stock worth $2,499,843. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 31.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $8,443,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $3,588,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after acquiring an additional 18,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 36.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts business operations primarily through its commercial bank subsidiary, Live Oak Banking Company (the Bank). The Bank specializes in providing lending services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries. The loans originated by the Bank are guaranteed by the small business administration (SBA).

