Analysts Set NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Price Target at $163.13

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.13.

Several research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $162.68. 403,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,859. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $127.09 and a one year high of $164.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $75,086.94, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 38.98%.

In related news, insider Manoochehr K. Nazar sold 13,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $2,161,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,167,649.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $803,675.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,245 shares of company stock valued at $9,783,623 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,869,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,889,000 after acquiring an additional 73,790 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,968,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,764,000 after acquiring an additional 243,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,907,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,314,000 after acquiring an additional 41,226 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,772,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,375,000 after acquiring an additional 76,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,664,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,096,000 after acquiring an additional 26,147 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

