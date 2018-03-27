Analysts Set PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Price Target at $33.42

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 26th.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Oleary sold 8,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $260,570.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catamount Wealth Management raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catamount Wealth Management now owns 78,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup (NYSE PHM) opened at $29.10 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8,416.34, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc is a homebuilder in the United States. The Company’s segments include Homebuilding and Financial Services. Its Homebuilding operations are engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes within the United States and the construction of housing on such land.

