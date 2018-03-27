Analysts Set Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) PT at $81.96

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.96.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $73.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. B. Riley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

In other news, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $5,914,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,947,897.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,337.3% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 138,957,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,035,000 after purchasing an additional 129,289,552 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,271,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,178,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 74.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,031,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,022,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,519,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,240,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $892,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,580 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Schlumberger (NYSE SLB) traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.71. 2,812,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,933,144. Schlumberger has a one year low of $61.02 and a one year high of $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $91,477.98, a P/E ratio of -60.25, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.49%.

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

