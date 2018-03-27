Reviewing Agenus (AGEN) and Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI)

Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN) and Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Agenus has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proteostasis Therapeutics has a beta of 6.66, suggesting that its share price is 566% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Agenus and Proteostasis Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus -281.49% N/A -72.33% Proteostasis Therapeutics -1,112.75% -105.53% -81.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Agenus and Proteostasis Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus 0 1 2 0 2.67 Proteostasis Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Agenus presently has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 31.40%. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 192.08%. Given Proteostasis Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Proteostasis Therapeutics is more favorable than Agenus.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agenus and Proteostasis Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus $42.88 million 11.53 -$120.69 million ($1.22) -3.95 Proteostasis Therapeutics $5.34 million 32.61 -$59.43 million ($2.35) -2.15

Proteostasis Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agenus. Agenus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Proteostasis Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.5% of Agenus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Proteostasis Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Agenus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Proteostasis Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Proteostasis Therapeutics beats Agenus on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc. (Agenus) is an immuno-oncology (I-O) company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body’s immune system to fight cancer. It is developing a I-O portfolio driven by platforms and programs, such as antibody discovery platforms, including Retrocyte Display, SECANT yeast display and phage display technologies designed to produce human antibodies; antibody candidate programs, including checkpoint modulator (CPM) programs; vaccine programs, including Prophage, AutoSynVax and PhosPhoSynVax, and saponin-based vaccine adjuvants, principally QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant (QS-21 Stimulon). The Company’s discovery pipeline includes a range of checkpoint modulating (CPM) antibodies. The Company’s vaccine platforms include its heat shock protein (HSP)-based Prophage vaccine candidates, and its synthetic vaccine candidates, ASV and PSV.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovery and development of therapeutics that treat diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network, a set of pathways that control protein biosynthesis, folding, trafficking and clearance. It has developed the Disease Relevant Translation (DRT) technology platform, a drug screening approach for identifying highly translatable therapeutics based on predictive and functionally pertinent phenotypic assays and disease relevant models. Using this platform, it has identified a new class of small molecules, amplifiers that modulate proteins in the proteostasis network. It is developing and intend to commercialize its lead amplifier of CFTR protein, PTI-428, to improve CFTR protein function. It also focuses on developing PTI-NC-733, PTI-130, Usp14 program and unfolded protein response (UPR) program. PTI-130 is a small molecule amplifier.

