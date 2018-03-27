Analyzing Cowen (COWN) & Its Competitors

Cowen (NASDAQ: COWN) is one of 103 public companies in the “INVEST BKRS/MGMT” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cowen to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Cowen alerts:

This table compares Cowen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cowen -9.24% 1.99% 0.59% Cowen Competitors 12.59% 7.22% 7.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cowen and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cowen $658.78 million -$60.88 million -5.96 Cowen Competitors $2.91 billion $409.21 million -21.23

Cowen’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cowen. Cowen is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Cowen has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cowen’s peers have a beta of 3.44, suggesting that their average share price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Cowen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “INVEST BKRS/MGMT” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Cowen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “INVEST BKRS/MGMT” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cowen and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cowen 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cowen Competitors 672 3636 4246 187 2.45

Cowen currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.77%. As a group, “INVEST BKRS/MGMT” companies have a potential upside of 13.81%. Given Cowen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cowen is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Cowen peers beat Cowen on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc., formerly Cowen Group, Inc., is a financial services company. The Company provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, sales and trading, and prime brokerage services. It operates through two segments: alternative investment and broker-dealer. The alternative investment segment includes private equity structures, registered investment companies and listed investment vehicles. The broker-dealer segment offers industry focused investment banking for growth-oriented companies, including advisory and global capital markets origination and domain knowledge-driven research, and a sales and trading platform for institutional investors. Its alternative investment platform, which operates under the Ramius name, offers investment products and solutions across the liquidity spectrum to institutional and private clients. Ramius offers investors access to strategies to meet their specific needs, including long/short equity and event driven equity.

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.