Analyzing CUI Global (CUI) & Its Competitors

CUI Global (NASDAQ: CUI) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “MACHINERY-ELEC” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CUI Global to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CUI Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CUI Global -15.12% -16.70% -9.79% CUI Global Competitors -235.44% -23.92% -14.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.2% of CUI Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of shares of all “MACHINERY-ELEC” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of CUI Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of shares of all “MACHINERY-ELEC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CUI Global and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CUI Global $83.28 million -$12.58 million -4.96 CUI Global Competitors $5.44 billion $456.46 million 13.80

CUI Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CUI Global. CUI Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

CUI Global has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CUI Global’s peers have a beta of 0.93, indicating that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CUI Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CUI Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 CUI Global Competitors 170 783 952 12 2.42

CUI Global presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 273.13%. As a group, “MACHINERY-ELEC” companies have a potential upside of 16.30%. Given CUI Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CUI Global is more favorable than its peers.

About CUI Global

CUI Global, Inc. is a platform company. The Company’s segments include Power and Electromechanical, Energy and Other. The Power and Electromechanical segment includes its subsidiaries, CUI, Inc. (CUI), CUI Japan and CUI-Canada, Inc., which provide electromechanical components, including power supplies, transformers, converters, connectors and industrial controls for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its Power and Electro-Mechanical segment aggregates its product offerings into over two categories: components, including connectors, speakers, buzzers, test and measurement devices, and control solutions, including encoders and sensors, and power solutions. Its Energy segment includes its subsidiaries, Orbital Gas Systems Limited (Orbital) and the Orbital Gas Systems, North America, Inc., which consist of gas related test and measurement systems, including the GasPT, a natural gas inferential metering device. The Other segment includes corporate activity.

