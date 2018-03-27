Analyzing Culp (CULP) & Whirlpool (WHR)

Culp (NYSE: CULP) and Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Culp has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whirlpool has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Culp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Whirlpool pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Culp pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Whirlpool pays out 96.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Whirlpool has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Whirlpool is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Culp and Whirlpool, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Culp 0 0 0 0 N/A Whirlpool 0 5 1 0 2.17

Whirlpool has a consensus target price of $189.40, suggesting a potential upside of 23.27%. Given Whirlpool’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Whirlpool is more favorable than Culp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Culp and Whirlpool’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Culp $309.54 million 1.25 $22.33 million $1.15 26.99 Whirlpool $21.25 billion 0.51 $350.00 million $4.56 33.70

Whirlpool has higher revenue and earnings than Culp. Culp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whirlpool, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of Culp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Whirlpool shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Culp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Whirlpool shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Culp and Whirlpool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Culp 4.46% 13.46% 9.77% Whirlpool 1.65% 18.36% 5.08%

Summary

Whirlpool beats Culp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Culp

Culp, Inc. manufacturers, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and bed components. The Upholstery Fabrics segment provides jacquard woven fabrics, velvets, microdenier suedes, woven dobbies, knitted fabrics, piece-dyed woven products, and polyurethane fabrics for use in the production of residential and commercial upholstered furniture, such as sofas, sofa-beds, chairs, loveseats, recliners, sectionals, office seating, and other institutional settings, as well as for use in fabrics markets. Culp, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The Company’s segments include North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America, and Asia. In North America, the Company markets and distributes home appliances and small domestic appliances under a range of brand names. In EMEA, it markets and distributes its home appliances primarily under the Whirlpool, Bauknecht, Ignis, Maytag, Laden, Indesit and Privileg brand names, and domestic appliances under the KitchenAid, Hotpoint and Hotpoint-Ariston brand names. In Latin America, it markets and distributes its home appliances and small domestic appliances primarily under the Consul, Brastemp, Whirlpool and KitchenAid brand names. The Company markets and distributes its products in Asia primarily under the Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air, Diqua and Royalstar brand names. It manufactures and markets a line of home appliances and related products.

