Energy XXI Gulf Coast (EXXI) vs. Eca Marcellus Trust I (ECT) Critical Analysis

Energy XXI Gulf Coast (NASDAQ: EXXI) and Eca Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Get Energy XXI Gulf Coast alerts:

Eca Marcellus Trust I pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.8%. Energy XXI Gulf Coast does not pay a dividend. Eca Marcellus Trust I pays out 81.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Energy XXI Gulf Coast and Eca Marcellus Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy XXI Gulf Coast -65.49% -34.58% -11.00% Eca Marcellus Trust I 83.41% 10.90% 10.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energy XXI Gulf Coast and Eca Marcellus Trust I’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy XXI Gulf Coast $511.64 million 0.25 -$341.01 million ($10.10) -0.38 Eca Marcellus Trust I $6.87 million 5.00 $5.73 million $0.33 5.91

Eca Marcellus Trust I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Energy XXI Gulf Coast. Energy XXI Gulf Coast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eca Marcellus Trust I, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Energy XXI Gulf Coast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Eca Marcellus Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Energy XXI Gulf Coast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Energy XXI Gulf Coast and Eca Marcellus Trust I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy XXI Gulf Coast 0 0 0 0 N/A Eca Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Eca Marcellus Trust I beats Energy XXI Gulf Coast on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energy XXI Gulf Coast Company Profile

Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. (EGC) is an independent oil and natural gas development and production company which was focused on development drilling on the Company’s core properties. The Company’s properties are located in the United States Gulf of Mexico waters and the Gulf Coast onshore. The Company operates nine oilfields on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf. As of December 31, 2016, total proved reserves were 121.9 million barrels of oil equivalents (MMBOE) of which 78% were crude oil. The Company operated in 616 gross producing wells on 439,294 net developed acres, including interests in 57 producing fields. The Company’s projects include Main Pass Complex, West Delta, Ship Shoal, Grand Isle and South Timbalier. The Main Pass complex is located in approximately 100 feet of water near the mouth of the mississippi river. It includes Main Pass 61 field and Main Pass 73 field along with the Main Pass 296 and 311.

Eca Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I (the Trust) is a statutory trust. The Trust is formed by Energy Corporation of America (ECA) to own royalty interests in natural gas properties owned and operated by ECA in the Marcellus Shale formation in Greene County, Pennsylvania. The Trust does not conduct any operations or activities. The Trust’s purpose is, in general, to hold the Royalty Interests to distribute to the Trust unitholders cash and to perform certain administrative functions in respect of the Royalty Interests and the Trust units. The Trust owns royalty interests in over 10 Producing Wells (the Producing Wells), and royalty interests in over 50 horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation (the PUD Wells) within the area of mutual interest (AMI), in which ECA holds approximately 9,300 acres, of which it owned all of the working interests, in Greene County, Pennsylvania. It owns Royalty Interests in over 40 development wells that are in production.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy XXI Gulf Coast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy XXI Gulf Coast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.