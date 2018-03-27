Analyzing Foresight Energy (FELP) & Peabody Energy (BTU)

Foresight Energy (NYSE: FELP) and Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Foresight Energy and Peabody Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foresight Energy -18.78% -3.93% -1.18% Peabody Energy 14.41% 32.83% 7.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Foresight Energy and Peabody Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foresight Energy 0 3 0 0 2.00 Peabody Energy 0 2 7 0 2.78

Foresight Energy presently has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 37.31%. Peabody Energy has a consensus target price of $42.22, indicating a potential upside of 13.38%. Given Foresight Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Foresight Energy is more favorable than Peabody Energy.

Dividends

Foresight Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Peabody Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Foresight Energy pays out -15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peabody Energy pays out 4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Foresight Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Foresight Energy and Peabody Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foresight Energy $954.53 million 0.53 -$215.23 million ($1.53) -2.30 Peabody Energy $5.58 billion 0.87 $461.60 million $10.20 3.65

Peabody Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Foresight Energy. Foresight Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peabody Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of Foresight Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Peabody Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Peabody Energy beats Foresight Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foresight Energy

Foresight Energy LP is engaged in the mining and marketing of coal from reserves and operations located in the Illinois Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the Company controlled 2.1 billion tons of coal in the state of Illinois. Its reserves consist principally of three contiguous blocks of uniform, thick, high heat content (high Btu) thermal coal, which are used for longwall operations. The Company operates four underground mining complexes in the Illinois Basin, including Williamson, Sugar Camp, Hillsboro and Macoupin. Its mining complexes operate in the Illinois Basin with approximately two located in Southern Illinois and over two located in Central Illinois. Williamson, Sugar Camp and Hillsboro are longwall operations, and Macoupin is a continuous miner operation. The Company markets and sells its coal to electric utility and industrial companies in the eastern half of the United States as well as internationally (primarily into Europe).

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. The Company’s segments include Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, Trading and Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. Its Powder River Basin Mining operations consist of its mines in Wyoming. Midwestern U.S. Mining operations reflect the Company’s Illinois and Indiana mining operations. Western U.S. Mining operations reflect the aggregation of the New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado mining operations. Australian Metallurgical Mining operations consist of mines in Queensland and New South Wales, Australia. Australian Thermal Mining operations consist of mines in New South Wales, Australia. Its Trading and Brokerage segment engages in the direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts through the trading and business offices. Its Corporate and Other includes selling and administrative expenses, and corporate hedging activities.

