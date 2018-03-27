Analyzing Q2 (QTWO) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) and Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HubSpot and Q2’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot $375.61 million 11.64 -$39.71 million ($1.08) -106.90 Q2 $193.98 million 10.31 -$26.16 million ($0.63) -75.56

Q2 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HubSpot. HubSpot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Q2, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of HubSpot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Q2 shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of HubSpot shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Q2 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

HubSpot has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q2 has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HubSpot and Q2, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot 0 4 11 0 2.73 Q2 0 5 7 0 2.58

HubSpot currently has a consensus target price of $92.67, suggesting a potential downside of 19.73%. Q2 has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.26%. Given Q2’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Q2 is more favorable than HubSpot.

Profitability

This table compares HubSpot and Q2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot -10.57% -16.27% -5.19% Q2 -13.49% -19.34% -9.87%

Summary

HubSpot beats Q2 on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc. (HubSpot) provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform. The Company’s software platform features integrated applications to help businesses attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, close leads into customers and delight customers so that they become promoters of those businesses. These integrated applications include social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, e-mail, sales productivity, customer relationship management (CRM), analytics and reporting. The Company’s products include HubSpot Marketing, HubSpot CRM and HubSpot Sales. The Company offers Professional Services and support. It offers professional services to educate and train customers on how to leverage its software platform and inbound marketing methodology to transform how their business attracts, engages and delights customers.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based digital banking solutions. The Company enables regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs), to deliver a suite of integrated digital banking services. The Company’s solutions all operate on a common platform that supports the delivery of unified digital banking services across online, mobile and voice channels. Its platform provides a single point of management enabling RCFIs to deliver targeted experiences, including tailored rights, features and branding to account holders. Its cloud-based solutions and common platform provide its RCFI customers with a view of account holder access and activity across devices and channels. Its solutions include Q2online, Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics, Q2 Corporate, Q2 SMART, Q2mobility Application, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2themes, Q2clarity, Centrix Dispute Tracking System (DTS), Centrix Payments I.Q. System (PIQS), and Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System (Exact/TMS).

