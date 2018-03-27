Analyzing Kingstone Companies (KINS) & Its Rivals

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ: KINS) is one of 150 public companies in the “INSURANCE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Kingstone Companies to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kingstone Companies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies $92.77 million $9.98 million 18.35 Kingstone Companies Competitors $15.90 billion $1.32 billion 9.08

Kingstone Companies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kingstone Companies. Kingstone Companies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingstone Companies’ peers have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kingstone Companies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kingstone Companies Competitors 932 3959 4507 215 2.42

Kingstone Companies currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.13%. As a group, “INSURANCE” companies have a potential upside of 1.49%. Given Kingstone Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kingstone Companies is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

Kingstone Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Kingstone Companies pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “INSURANCE” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 24.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.4% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of shares of all “INSURANCE” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “INSURANCE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kingstone Companies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies 10.77% 10.83% 4.50% Kingstone Companies Competitors 4.12% 3.25% 0.91%

Summary

Kingstone Companies beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominium, renter, and personal umbrella policies. It also offers commercial liability policies comprising business owners policies, such as small business retail, service, and office risks without residential exposure to business owners; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; and special multi-peril policies for business owners risks; and commercial umbrella policies. In addition, the company provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. Kingstone Companies, Inc. sells its products through independent retail, and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in Kingston, New York.

