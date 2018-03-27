Analyzing MICHELIN (CGDE) (MGDDY) and Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

MICHELIN (CGDE) (OTCMKTS: MGDDY) and Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MICHELIN (CGDE) and Motorcar Parts of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MICHELIN (CGDE) N/A N/A N/A Motorcar Parts of America 4.02% 13.00% 7.56%

Volatility and Risk

MICHELIN (CGDE) has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorcar Parts of America has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of MICHELIN (CGDE) shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MICHELIN (CGDE) and Motorcar Parts of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MICHELIN (CGDE) $22.55 billion 1.17 $1.85 billion N/A N/A Motorcar Parts of America $421.25 million 0.98 $37.57 million $0.86 25.29

MICHELIN (CGDE) has higher revenue and earnings than Motorcar Parts of America.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MICHELIN (CGDE) and Motorcar Parts of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MICHELIN (CGDE) 0 1 1 0 2.50 Motorcar Parts of America 0 0 3 0 3.00

Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus price target of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 59.39%. Given Motorcar Parts of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Motorcar Parts of America is more favorable than MICHELIN (CGDE).

Dividends

MICHELIN (CGDE) pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Motorcar Parts of America does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Motorcar Parts of America beats MICHELIN (CGDE) on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MICHELIN (CGDE)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles. The company provides its products primarily under the BFGoodrich, KLEBER, UNIROYAL, TIGAR, KORMORAN, RIKEN, TAURUS, SIAMTYRE, and WARRIOR brand names. In addition, it offers truck driver assistance services; and fleet tire advisory, maintenance, and management services, as well as publishes maps and guides to provide mobility assistance services. Further, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, through its partnership with licensees, develops car and bike accessories; and work, sports, and leisure gears, as well as collectibles. Additionally, it provides digital fleet management services; and operates an online tire store. It operates approximately 4,000 proprietary and franchised outlets in 29 countries. The company was formerly known as Manufacture de Caoutchouc Michelin and changed its name to Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin in October 1951. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a manufacturer, remanufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, including alternators, starters, wheel hub assembly, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. The Company sells its products in North America to auto parts retail and traditional warehouse chains and to automobile manufacturers for both their aftermarket programs and their warranty replacement programs (OES). It recycles materials, including metal from the used cores and corrugated packaging. The Company carries over 13,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) for automotive parts that are sold under its customers’ recognized private label brand names and its Quality-Built, Pure Energy, Xtreme, Reliance and other brand names. It sells its products to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada.

