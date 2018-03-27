Reviewing National Fuel Gas (NFG) & Its Rivals

National Fuel Gas (NYSE: NFG) is one of 24 public companies in the “UTIL-GAS DISTR” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare National Fuel Gas to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares National Fuel Gas and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Fuel Gas 24.93% 16.36% 4.79% National Fuel Gas Competitors 5.66% -4.14% 3.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Fuel Gas and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio National Fuel Gas $1.58 billion $283.48 million 11.08 National Fuel Gas Competitors $4.81 billion $275.75 million -11.83

National Fuel Gas’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than National Fuel Gas. National Fuel Gas is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

National Fuel Gas has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Fuel Gas’ rivals have a beta of 0.64, meaning that their average stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for National Fuel Gas and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Fuel Gas 0 2 2 0 2.50 National Fuel Gas Competitors 161 589 472 17 2.28

National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus target price of $60.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.75%. As a group, “UTIL-GAS DISTR” companies have a potential upside of 7.03%. Given National Fuel Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National Fuel Gas is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

National Fuel Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. National Fuel Gas pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “UTIL-GAS DISTR” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 66.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. National Fuel Gas has increased its dividend for 47 consecutive years. National Fuel Gas is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.6% of National Fuel Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of shares of all “UTIL-GAS DISTR” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of National Fuel Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of shares of all “UTIL-GAS DISTR” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National Fuel Gas beats its rivals on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company is a holding company. The Company is an energy company engaged principally in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The Company operates in five business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Company operates an integrated business, with assets centered in western New York and Pennsylvania, and the production and transportation of natural gas from the Marcellus Shale basin. The Company also develops and produces oil reserves, primarily in California. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Corporation (Seneca), a Pennsylvania corporation. The Company’s National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (Supply Corporation), a Pennsylvania corporation, and Empire Pipeline, Inc. (Empire), a New York corporation, carry out the Company’s Pipeline and Storage segment operations.

