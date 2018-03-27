Analyzing Utah Medical Products (UTMD) and Apollo Endosurgery (APEN)

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ: UTMD) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Apollo Endosurgery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products $41.41 million 8.79 $8.50 million $2.29 42.72 Apollo Endosurgery $64.31 million 1.76 -$27.29 million ($2.15) -3.04

Utah Medical Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apollo Endosurgery. Apollo Endosurgery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Utah Medical Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Apollo Endosurgery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products 20.54% 18.85% 16.57% Apollo Endosurgery -42.35% -64.48% -27.44%

Dividends

Utah Medical Products pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Apollo Endosurgery does not pay a dividend. Utah Medical Products pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.1% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.2% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Utah Medical Products and Apollo Endosurgery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Endosurgery 0 0 3 0 3.00

Apollo Endosurgery has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.20%. Given Apollo Endosurgery’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apollo Endosurgery is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats Apollo Endosurgery on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) is engaged in the business of producing medical devices that are disposable and for hospital use. The Company’s product categories include labor and delivery/obstetrics, including fetal monitoring accessories, Vacuum-Assisted Delivery Systems (VAD), and other labor and delivery tools; neonatal intensive care, including DISPOSA-HOOD, DELTRAN PLUS and GESCO; gynecology/urology/electrosurgery, including LETZ System, FINESSE+ Generator, EPITOME, PATHFINDER PLUS, HOLMIUM LASER FIBRES, LIBERTY System, ENDOCURETTE, TVUS/HSG-Cath and LUMIN, and blood pressure monitoring, including DELTRAN Disposable Pressure Transducer (DPT), and pressure monitoring accessories, components and other molded parts. UTMD markets a range of medical devices used in critical care areas, especially the neonatal intensive care unit, the labor and delivery department and the women’s health center in hospitals, as well as products sold to outpatient clinics and physician’s offices.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly Lpath, Inc., is a medical device company. The Company is focused on less invasive therapies for the treatment of obesity, as well as other gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s device-based therapies are an alternative to invasive surgical procedures. The Company offers products in over 80 countries. The Company’s products include ORBERA, LAP-BAND and OverStitch. The Company’s product, ORBERA, is a gastric balloon. The ORBERA Intragastric Balloon System is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is a minimally invasive procedure that offers weight loss. The LAP-BAND System is indicated for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables advanced endoscopic surgery by allowing physicians to place full-thickness sutures through a flexible endoscope. OverStitch offers solutions for defects in both the upper and lower gastrointestinal tract.

