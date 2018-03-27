Critical Comparison: Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) versus Alphabet (GOOG)

Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Weibo and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weibo 30.66% 35.57% 21.46% Alphabet 11.42% 14.94% 12.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.4% of Weibo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Alphabet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Weibo and Alphabet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weibo $1.15 billion 22.91 $352.59 million $1.57 75.87 Alphabet $110.86 billion 6.34 $12.66 billion $17.96 56.31

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Weibo. Alphabet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weibo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Weibo has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Weibo and Alphabet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weibo 0 0 8 0 3.00 Alphabet 1 7 32 0 2.78

Weibo presently has a consensus target price of $128.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.67%. Alphabet has a consensus target price of $1,071.81, suggesting a potential upside of 5.98%. Given Weibo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Weibo is more favorable than Alphabet.

Summary

Weibo beats Alphabet on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation is a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company provides ways for people and organizations to publicly express themselves in real time, interact with others on a global platform and stay connected with the world. It operates in two segments: advertising and marketing services and other services. It offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; discovery products to help users discover content on its platform, and notifications to notify users on Weibo account activities through short message service (SMS) or push notification on their device. It offers advertising and marketing solutions to enable its customers to promote their brands and conduct marketing activities. It offers its platform partners with tools and application programming interfaces (APIs).

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc. is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc. (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives. The Google segment is engaged in advertising, sales of digital content, applications and cloud offerings, and sales of hardware products. The Other Bets segment is engaged in the sales of Internet and television services through Google Fiber, sales of Nest products and services, and licensing and research and development (R&D) services through Verily. It offers Google Assistant, which allows users to type or talk with Google; Google Maps, which helps users navigate to a store, and Google Photos, which helps users store and organize all of their photos.

