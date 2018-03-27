Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (AIF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

AIF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 75,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,324. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income with a secondary objective of preservation of capital. The Fund invests approximately 80% of its assets in credit instruments, such as senior loans, subordinated loans, high yield corporate bonds, notes, bills, debentures, distressed securities, mezzanine securities, structured products, bank loans, corporate loans, convertible and preferred securities, government and municipal obligations, mortgage-backed securities, repurchase agreements and other fixed-income instruments, and investments.

