Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 69.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

APLE stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.16. 1,380,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,949. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3,878.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $289.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, insider Justin G. Knight acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $48,664.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,109,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,286,255.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Redd Hugh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $84,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 33,504 shares of company stock worth $573,262 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ‘s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a hospitality real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate, primarily in the lodging sector, in the United States. As of December 5, 2017, the Company owned 239 hotels, with more than 30,300 guestrooms, diversified across the Hilton and Marriott families of brands with locations in urban, high-end suburban and developing markets across 34 states.

