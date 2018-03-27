AppleCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (APW)

AppleCoin (CURRENCY:APW) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, AppleCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. AppleCoin has a total market cap of $13.00 and $0.00 worth of AppleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007427 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002789 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00721095 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015089 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012655 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00037812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00146996 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00029577 BTC.

AppleCoin Coin Profile

AppleCoin’s total supply is 1,600,127,252 coins and its circulating supply is 127,252 coins. AppleCoin’s official Twitter account is @Apple_coin. The official website for AppleCoin is apcoin.co.

Buying and Selling AppleCoin

AppleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase AppleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppleCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

