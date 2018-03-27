AquaVenture (WAAS) versus Its Competitors Critical Review

AquaVenture (NYSE: WAAS) is one of 17 public companies in the “UTIL-WATER SPLY” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare AquaVenture to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get AquaVenture alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AquaVenture and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AquaVenture 0 0 4 0 3.00 AquaVenture Competitors 94 266 284 17 2.34

AquaVenture presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.44%. As a group, “UTIL-WATER SPLY” companies have a potential upside of 3.79%. Given AquaVenture’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AquaVenture is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of AquaVenture shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of shares of all “UTIL-WATER SPLY” companies are held by institutional investors. 55.9% of AquaVenture shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “UTIL-WATER SPLY” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AquaVenture and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AquaVenture $121.15 million -$25.79 million -12.80 AquaVenture Competitors $3.27 billion $157.36 million 11.89

AquaVenture’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AquaVenture. AquaVenture is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AquaVenture and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaVenture -21.29% -7.19% -4.79% AquaVenture Competitors 8.27% 9.06% 2.69%

Volatility & Risk

AquaVenture has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AquaVenture’s competitors have a beta of 0.46, suggesting that their average share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AquaVenture competitors beat AquaVenture on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination and wastewater treatment solutions for governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for AquaVenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaVenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.