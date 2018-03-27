Aralez Pharmaceuticals (ARLZ) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of -0.09

News articles about Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) have been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aralez Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of -0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.5749301039511 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Aralez Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (ARLZ) opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. Aralez Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05. The stock has a market cap of $122.63, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aralez Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 118.18% and a negative return on equity of 170.42%. The company had revenue of $28.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Aralez Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARLZ. Bloom Burton cut shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Aralez Pharmaceuticals (ARLZ) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of -0.09” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/aralez-pharmaceuticals-arlz-earns-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-09-updated.html.

About Aralez Pharmaceuticals

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States and Canada. It engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing products primarily in cardiovascular disease, pain, and other specialty areas. It offers Yosprala for patients who require aspirin for secondary prevention of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events; Toprol-XL, a cardioselective beta-blocker indicated for the treatment of hypertension; Fibricor, a fenofibric acid for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia; Zontivity for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients; Cambia, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the acute treatment of migraine attacks; Fiorinal and Fiorinal C for the relief of tension type headaches; and Soriatane for the treatment of severe psoriasis and other disorders of keratinization.

Receive News & Ratings for Aralez Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aralez Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.