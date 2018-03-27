Arcade Token (ARC) Trading 64.6% Higher Over Last Week

Arcade Token (CURRENCY:ARC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Arcade Token token can currently be bought for $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arcade Token has traded up 64.6% against the U.S. dollar. Arcade Token has a market cap of $6.33 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Arcade Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pura (PURA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00038811 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000392 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Arcade Token Token Profile

Arcade Token (CRYPTO:ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Arcade Token’s total supply is 1,473,267 tokens. Arcade Token’s official website is arcade.city. Arcade Token’s official Twitter account is @ArcadeCityHall.

Buying and Selling Arcade Token

Arcade Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase Arcade Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcade Token must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcade Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

