Arcblock Price Tops $0.61 on Major Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00007797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ForkDelta, Bibox, IDEX and Huobi. Arcblock has a market cap of $56.64 million and $17.96 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002781 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00720652 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00015022 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012833 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00037194 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00146778 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00188272 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock launched on October 23rd, 2017. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,080,732 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, OKEx, Bibox, Coinbene, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Huobi and ForkDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

