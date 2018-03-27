ArcelorMittal (MT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ArcelorMittal earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.7795328128472 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of MT stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,399,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $31,505.21, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $37.50.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

ArcelorMittal announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $280.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MT shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America raised ArcelorMittal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.26.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ArcelorMittal (MT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/arcelormittal-mt-receiving-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-report-finds-updated.html.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA (ArcelorMittal) is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa. ArcelorMittal operates through five segments, which include NAFTA; Europe; Brazil; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), and Mining.

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.