Insider Buying: Arctic Star Exploration Corp (CVE:ADD) Director Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Arctic Star Exploration Corp (CVE:ADD) Director Scott Richard Eldridge purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$110,000.00.

Scott Richard Eldridge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arctic Star Exploration alerts:

On Thursday, March 22nd, Scott Richard Eldridge acquired 24,000 shares of Arctic Star Exploration stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$4,320.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Scott Richard Eldridge acquired 30,000 shares of Arctic Star Exploration stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$5,400.00.

ADD stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 753,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,704. The company has a market cap of $22.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.46. Arctic Star Exploration Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/arctic-star-exploration-corp-add-director-acquires-c110000-00-in-stock-updated.html.

About Arctic Star Exploration

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. is a junior natural resource company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company has diamond and Niobium/rare earth properties in North America. Its properties include Stein Property, T-Rex property, Triceratops property and Redemption project.

Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Star Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.