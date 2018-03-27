Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the shipping company’s stock.

ASC has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $9.00 price target on Ardmore Shipping and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Global Securities set a $12.00 price target on Ardmore Shipping and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Group started coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE ASC) opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.57, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.24 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after acquiring an additional 623,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,541 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 424,688 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,945,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 231,950 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 481,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 225,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 395,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 154,607 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/ardmore-shipping-asc-price-target-raised-to-12-00.html.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals to national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with its fleet of mid-size product and chemical tankers. The Company’s segment relates to the operations of its vessels. The Company’s fleet consists of over 20 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, all of which are in operation.

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.