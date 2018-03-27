Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.27

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Ardor token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00003280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including AEX, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu and HitBTC. Ardor has a market cap of $265.19 million and $2.69 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 tokens. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) Platform that will allow users to create their own child chains with specific settings for asset issuance. Ardor is the evolution of the NXT blockchain and offers many advantages over its predecessor, both in functionality and in scalability. ARDR, the Main Chain tokens are the backbone of the platform, they will be used maintain the blockchain and forge tokens from tx fees, which is the equivalent of Mining in the NXT Proof of Stake (PoS) protocol. The distribution process for Ardor started on the 14th of July and lasted until 12th of October. During this time hourly snapshots of NXT Balances were taken and averaged, the balance was then given to holders on a 1 to 1 scale. ARDR issued as an asset on the NXT 1.9 Blockchain until the full release of the Ardor Platform in Q3 of 2017. A second set of tokens will be given to users according to their NXT holding on the day the first block of Ardor is mined, meaning that the balance won’t be measured and averaged over a period of time, but will instead be given on a 0.5 – 1 scale according to the one snapshot taken at the moment of the Genesis Block. These tokens will house the features of the first Ardor child chain. “

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Poloniex and AEX. It is not presently possible to purchase Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

