Ardor Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00003546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, AEX, HitBTC and LiteBit.eu. Ardor has a market capitalization of $276.51 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ardor Token Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 tokens. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) Platform that will allow users to create their own child chains with specific settings for asset issuance. Ardor is the evolution of the NXT blockchain and offers many advantages over its predecessor, both in functionality and in scalability. ARDR, the Main Chain tokens are the backbone of the platform, they will be used maintain the blockchain and forge tokens from tx fees, which is the equivalent of Mining in the NXT Proof of Stake (PoS) protocol. The distribution process for Ardor started on the 14th of July and lasted until 12th of October. During this time hourly snapshots of NXT Balances were taken and averaged, the balance was then given to holders on a 1 to 1 scale. ARDR issued as an asset on the NXT 1.9 Blockchain until the full release of the Ardor Platform in Q3 of 2017. A second set of tokens will be given to users according to their NXT holding on the day the first block of Ardor is mined, meaning that the balance won’t be measured and averaged over a period of time, but will instead be given on a 0.5 – 1 scale according to the one snapshot taken at the moment of the Genesis Block. These tokens will house the features of the first Ardor child chain. “

Ardor Token Trading

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

