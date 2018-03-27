Ares Management (ARES) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARES. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Management from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo cut shares of Ares Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of Ares Management and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) opened at $21.75 on Friday. Ares Management has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1,800.00, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.37 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 262.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Ares Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,778,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,218,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,086,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 159,544 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ares Management by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,018,000 after purchasing an additional 273,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in Ares Management by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 820,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,403,000 after purchasing an additional 401,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management, L.P. is an alternative asset manager. The Company offers its investors a range of investment strategies. It operates through three segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment manages credit strategies across the non-investment grade credit universe in the United States and Europe.

