Aricoin Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARI)

Aricoin (CURRENCY:ARI) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Aricoin has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Aricoin has a total market cap of $392,641.00 and approximately $430.00 worth of Aricoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aricoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aricoin alerts:

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007329 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000140 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00001036 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000314 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004999 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aricoin Coin Profile

Aricoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2014. Aricoin’s total supply is 232,432,480 coins. Aricoin’s official Twitter account is @AricoinCurrency. The official website for Aricoin is aricoin.org.

Aricoin Coin Trading

Aricoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Aricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aricoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aricoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aricoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aricoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.