Aritzia Inc (ATZ) Receives C$21.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.33.

Separately, TD Securities set a C$21.00 price target on Aritzia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of ATZ stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,440.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$10.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.18.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$204.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$211.56 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 46.23% and a net margin of 13.73%.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. It designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, outerwear, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, rompers and jumpsuits, intimates, and active wear; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, IPhone cases, and gloves.

