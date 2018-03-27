Endurant Capital Management LP Sells 40,400 Shares of Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Endurant Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,400 shares during the quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in Array Biopharma were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARRY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Array Biopharma alerts:

In other Array Biopharma news, CFO Jason Haddock sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $102,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,332.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Sandor sold 156,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $2,763,043.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,508 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARRY stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3,426.01, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.80. Array Biopharma Inc has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Array Biopharma had a negative net margin of 98.51% and a negative return on equity of 107.79%. The business had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Array Biopharma’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Array Biopharma Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

ARRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Jefferies Group boosted their target price on shares of Array Biopharma to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 target price on shares of Array Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Array Biopharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Array Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/array-biopharma-inc-arry-stake-lessened-by-endurant-capital-management-lp-updated.html.

Array Biopharma Profile

Array BioPharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted small molecule drugs to treat patients afflicted with cancer. The Company’s programs include approximately three cancer drugs, binimetinib, encorafenib and selumetinib (partnered with AstraZeneca, PLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Array Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Array Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.