ARRIS International (ARRS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern.

ARRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut ARRIS International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut ARRIS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut ARRIS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 price target on ARRIS International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ARRIS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARRIS International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

Shares of ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,086. The stock has a market cap of $4,940.32, a PE ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ARRIS International has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. ARRIS International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. equities analysts expect that ARRIS International will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

ARRIS International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ARRIS International news, Director Debora J. Wilson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $37,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 217,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,505.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $241,440. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ARRIS International Company Profile

ARRIS International plc is a media entertainment and data communications solutions provider. The Company operates in two segments: Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), and Network & Cloud (N&C). The Company enables service providers, including cable, telephone, and digital broadcast satellite operators, and media programmers to deliver media, voice and Internet Protocol (IP) data services to their subscribers.

